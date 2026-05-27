'That's someone's monthly salary': 1.1 lakh rent for Bengaluru 3BHK leaves internet divided

If you are someone who lives away from family, you would know how stressful house hunting can be, especially in metro cities where rents continue to rise every year. For many working professionals, finding a spacious flat within budget now feels nearly impossible. A recent post about the rent of a 3BHK apartment in Bengaluru has once again sparked a debate online about the city’s soaring housing costs.

Bengaluru is known for its high rental costs and expensive housing market. (Left: Unsplash, Right: X/@kipupwidanshika)

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Sharing the post on X, a user wrote, "3bhk on rent for 1.1L in Bangalore??? That's actually someone's monthly salary." The statement quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom were left shocked by the amount being charged for the apartment.

The screenshot shared by the user showed details of a semi furnished corner 3BHK flat located near Embassy Golf Links Business Park, Domlur and Indiranagar. According to the listing, the apartment spans around 1800 sq ft and includes features such as a private terrace, balcony, puja room, modular kitchen and wooden flooring in the living room. The monthly rent was listed at ₹1.1 lakh, while the maintenance charges were around ₹6,000. The security deposit for the flat was reportedly ₹4 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} The apartment complex also appeared to offer several amenities including a swimming pool, gymnasium, tennis court, squash court, skating rink, landscaped gardens and a community hall. Despite the facilities, many users felt the rent was far too high for the property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The apartment complex also appeared to offer several amenities including a swimming pool, gymnasium, tennis court, squash court, skating rink, landscaped gardens and a community hall. Despite the facilities, many users felt the rent was far too high for the property. {{/usCountry}}

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Bengaluru Rent Prices Leave Internet Divided



Soon after the post went viral, social media users flooded the comments section with reactions. One person wrote, "This is loot , anyone paying for it is a fool and not rich." Another commented, "Very old structure. Buildings are close to each other, looks like chawl setup."

A third user compared it to Mumbai’s housing market and wrote, "In Mumbai the rent can be 4 lakh per month someone's yearly salary." Another person claimed to know about the apartment complex and shared, "This apartment is just adjacent to my apartment. The owners, based on past records, are the worst. They act like they are doing a favour by giving their flat on rent. Not recommendable at all. It is a 20 year old flat and cracks are visible from the outside."

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Meanwhile, another user pointed out that people continue renting such expensive apartments because the cost is often split among flatmates. "The rents are absurd in Bangalore. People who are paying this are responsible for such mad rent. Mostly these flats are shared by 3-4 people. So they still take it anyway," the comment read.

The viral post has once again highlighted the growing concerns around rising rents and the increasing cost of living in Bengaluru.