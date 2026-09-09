The Austrian CEO who runs a 8,000 crore company from India, started career as ship waiter

When content creator Navan Jaiswal flagged down Jurgen Bailom on the upper deck of a massive luxury liner, he was meeting the man who is single-handedly dominating India's maritime tourism industry. As CEO of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited, Bailom oversees Cordelia Cruises — a ₹8,000 crore brand that commands a staggering 99% of the Indian cruise market.

Jurgen Bailom is the Austria-born CEO of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited. (Instagram/navan.jaiswal)

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But behind impressive annual revenue lies an incredible personal journey: Many decades ago, the Austrian-born executive entered the hospitality industry not from a boardroom, but as a waiter on the floor.

In the conversation with Jaiswal, Jurgen Bailom touched upon many topics — including how he started as a waiter, the difficulties of running a cruise business, India as a country and more.

From waiter to ₹ 8,000 crore company

Reflecting on his 40-year career trajectory, Bailom shared that his first job in the industry was as a waiter on a ship. He attributed his rise through the ranks to a strong work ethic and adaptability.

(Also read: Indian-origin man who once worked as waiter at Friendly's now owns entire restaurant chain)

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{{^usCountry}} “What was your first job?” he was asked. “Waiter,” Bailom answered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What was your first job?” he was asked. “Waiter,” Bailom answered. {{/usCountry}}

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Today, he is the CEO of a company valued at ₹8,000 crore.

Asked how he was able to rise through the ranks, he answered: "The 'can-do' attitude. I learned very quickly, and understand the markets, the people, the culture.”

Sharing his core philosophy on financial success, Bailom advised: "Don't spend it if you don't have to. I am a very strong believer: you don't have to run after money, money is running after you if you know what to do."

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On life in India

Cordelia Cruises has established a dominant presence in the Indian maritime tourism sector. According to Bailom, the brand currently holds a 99% market share in the Indian cruise business.

When asked about the scale and valuation of the business, Bailom revealed, "Almost close to 8,000 crores." He added that with a single vessel operating currently, the enterprise generates "approximately 600 to 700 crores a year."

Despite not being originally from India, Bailom saw immense potential in the country's extensive coastline for building a world-class cruise line.

"India is a very beautiful country. To have a cruise business is a no-brainer in India. You have the third-largest coastline," the Austria-born CEO explained.

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Bailom had moved to India in 2018. He had earlier spoken at length about lie in India in a 2019 interview with Mint.

“Everyone works hard in Mumbai and no one ever sleeps. Everyone is hustling, trying to sell something and doing their very best to make a living,” Bailom had said.

He also adapted to the Indian way of life after understanding the importance of auspiciousness for Indians. “We regularly have pujas in the office and ensure we are doing well financially. I have even rearranged my office and made sure the desks are pointing in the right direction,” Bailom had revealed.