The ‘Putney pusher’ mystery may finally be solved after 9 years: Millionaire arrested in 2017 case

A multi-millionaire banker has been arrested on suspicion of being the ‘Putney pusher” who shoved a woman into the path of a double-decker bus nearly 10 years ago. The suspect was detained at his £1.4million home in west London on June15.

A man was arrested on suspicion of being the infamous 'Putney pusher' of 2017.

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According to a Daily Mail report, he is a decorated former British Army officer and a director at a private bank.

The 2017 incident

The incident which led to the multi-millionaire’s arrest dates back to 2017. At that time, it had made international news and sent shockwaves through London.

Here’s what happened: On May 5, 2017, a jogger was captured pushing a woman into the path of a bus on Putney Bridge. The incident took place around 7:40 am as the woman was walking across the bridge and the jogger approached her from the opposite side — and then suddenly pushed her in front of the bus.

The woman, who was 33 at the time, narrowly avoided getting hit by the bus. The driver of the bus was praised for his quick reaction which saved her life.

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{{^usCountry}} Footage of the incident sparked massive outrage and led to calls for the arrest of the “Putney pusher” — as the suspect came to be known. At the time, the suspect was described as a white man in his early to mid-30s, with short brown hair. He was filmed wearing a grey T-shirt and blue shorts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Footage of the incident sparked massive outrage and led to calls for the arrest of the “Putney pusher” — as the suspect came to be known. At the time, the suspect was described as a white man in his early to mid-30s, with short brown hair. He was filmed wearing a grey T-shirt and blue shorts. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the high-profile nature of the case, it remained unsolved for nearly a decade. At that time, the Metropolitan police force interviewed 50 men and arrested three suspects. However, no one was charged.

The case was closed in 2018. It is believed that new information recently came to light which led to the arrest of the 44-year-old banker.

The arrest

The banker, who has not been named in news reports, was arrested from his lavish home in west London yesterday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “On Monday, 15 June, a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm. He was taken to police custody, where he remains.

“The arrest relates to an incident on 5 May 2017, where a woman was pushed into the path of a bus on Putney Bridge in Putney. Inquiries continue.”

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The Daily Mail reported that he has family connections to the British Royal Family.

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