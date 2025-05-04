Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jogger injured in hit-and-run in Malad West

ByVinay Dalvi
May 04, 2025 07:24 AM IST

MUMBAI: A jogger, Pooja Verma, was seriously injured by a car in Malad West; police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the driver.

MUMBAI: A 51-year-old jogger was seriously injured after a vehicle knocked her down in Malad West early on Saturday. Police said her condition is stable and they are checking CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and its driver.

Jogger injured in hit-and-run in Malad West
Jogger injured in hit-and-run in Malad West

Bangur Nagar police identified the woman as Pooja Verma, a homemaker and a regular morning jogger for the last ten years. On Saturday, she and her husband were jogging on the street behind Infinity Mall at 5.45 am. Pooja was trailing her husband by around 30 metres, when a white car intending to take a right turn knocked her down. Pooja injured her left shoulder, forehead, nose and left knee.

Her husband rushed her to a private hospital in Malad West. Police said she has sustained multiple fractures. “We are checking CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and the accused,” said a police officer.

A case has been registered against an unknown driver under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Jogger injured in hit-and-run in Malad West
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On