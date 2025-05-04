MUMBAI: A 51-year-old jogger was seriously injured after a vehicle knocked her down in Malad West early on Saturday. Police said her condition is stable and they are checking CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and its driver. Jogger injured in hit-and-run in Malad West

Bangur Nagar police identified the woman as Pooja Verma, a homemaker and a regular morning jogger for the last ten years. On Saturday, she and her husband were jogging on the street behind Infinity Mall at 5.45 am. Pooja was trailing her husband by around 30 metres, when a white car intending to take a right turn knocked her down. Pooja injured her left shoulder, forehead, nose and left knee.

Her husband rushed her to a private hospital in Malad West. Police said she has sustained multiple fractures. “We are checking CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and the accused,” said a police officer.

A case has been registered against an unknown driver under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.