These paw-some tales of cats being rescued will leave you smiling. Watch

There are good samaritans from all over the world who come forward to save animals that are in distress. And, these tales of rescue often leave us with a warm feeling in our hearts. If you’re someone who loves watching such rescue videos, here is a clip which may speak to your soul.

The video is a montage which shows people saving cats in distress. From climbing a tree to swimming across a water body, this video captures different tales of humanity.

One of the stories captured in the video shows how when a woman heard a kitten meowing underground, she shimmied down the drain to rescue it. It also details the story of a brave student who darted out into a busy street to rescue a small kitty standing in the middle of it.

This is a video which shows how people stepped up to help cats in need.

Isn’t the video absolutely the best? Which of these rescue stories did you like the most? Or did you love them all?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON