This ‘broken twig’ is not what it looks like. Watch

Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, a clip of the ‘broken twig’ is not what you think.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 01:52 PM IST
The image shows the 'broken twig'.(Twitter/@susantananda)

Nature can always amaze one with the unusual and beautiful creatures existing in it. This video of a wonderful creature that looks just like a broken twig is an apt example of that. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, a clip of the ‘broken twig’ is not what you think. You may have to see the clip more than once to figure it out.

“Broken twig?? It’s a Moth. Looks like a piece of twig with bark, even resembling the layering of wood tissue at the “cut” ends to avoid predation. God’s amazing creations,” reads the caption. The moth is known as Buff-tip and can be spotted in England, Wales and Scotland.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on August 10, the clip has amassed over 5,800 views and tons of reactions. While many couldn’t stop being fascinated at the unusual looking moth, others requested for more information on the being.

“Camouflage at its best. Curious to know which moth species is this and where is it found mostly,” wrote a Twitter user. “Looks exactly like a piece of twig. Nature’s amazing,” commented another. One individual shared a GIF to show his amazement.

What are your thoughts on this unusual moth?

