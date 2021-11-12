This cat is completely bamboozled by a printer. Watch how it reacts

When it comes to pet cats, they have their own special way of living their lives. They’ll sit wherever they please - a tiny box, a random shelf or even a drawer meant for storing things. They ask for attention when they need it, ignore cuddles when they aren’t interested, and play silly games around the house.

Cats can also react in the strangest manner to the most regular things placed in their homes. Here’s a video that shows one such cat who just can’t seem to understand what a printer is or how it works.

The hilarious video has been shared on Reddit after it was posted on TikTok on a handle called @peyton_co. It shows a cat named Mr. Peyton who seems rather perplexed by a printer.

The clip is shared on the StartledCats subreddit and unsurprisingly shows Mr. Peyton getting surprised by the noise made by printer. Every time the machine makes a sound, the cat gets startled.

Watch the cat’s hilarious reaction in the video below:

Shared some 17 hours ago, the video has collected over 900 upvotes and several comments. While some have reacted to the cat’s overall adorableness, a few commented on the printer being rather slow.

“That is the slowest printer I have ever seen in my life. No wonder the cat is so perturbed!” posted an individual.

“What an overreaction!” wrote another. A third joked, “He's just vibing to the music”.

What do you think about this video?

