This clip from an Australian zoo is all about overload of koala cuteness. Watch

“Oh boy, I would love to cuddle a Koala, it makes me think it would be like cuddling your Teddy when you were young,” said a Facebook user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 05:15 PM IST
The image shows resident koalas of the Symbio Wildlife Park cuddling with a zookeeper.(Facebook/@Symbio Wildlife Park)

Are you tired of working relentlessly for the whole day? Are you searching for some cute content to uplift your mood? Then look no further because this video of a bunch of koalas is definitely going to do the trick. Shared on Facebook by Symbio Wildlife Park in Australia, the video is a treasure trove of cuteness.

The video starts with a zookeeper cuddling some koalas. As the clip goes on one koala grabs the zookeeper and tries to climb on her.

“Home schooling - Koala Style. Overload of koala cuteness to help cure the lockdown blues,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on August 10, the clip has garnered over 4.9 million views and thousands of reactions. The adorable and fluffy koalas left netizens gushing. While some expressed their urge to cuddle with the koalas, others simply showered the comments section with heart emojis.

“Oh boy, I would love to cuddle a Koala, it makes me think it would be like cuddling your Teddy when you were young,” said a Facebook user. “Adorably precious! This would be such a gift and blessing to cuddle with these Koalas! Thank you hugs for sharing!” commented another.

“Wow, you have the best job in the world being able to get so close to those adorable koalas,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

