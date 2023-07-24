This curve-shaped optical illusion will make you question reality

Optical illusions never cease to amaze us. From stationary circles that appear to be in motion to self-healing grids, countless optical illusions leave us questioning what’s real and what’s not. Among them is this mind-bending optical illusion that has been making the rounds on social media recently. It features two curved objects, one of which appears smaller than the other. However, when placed on top of one another, both objects turn out to be the same in size. This optical illusion has left viewers confused and may have the same effect on you.

Optical Illusion: This curved shape will boggle you left and right. (Reddit/@volossaveroniki)

The video featuring the optical illusion was posted on the Reddit community ‘r/opticalillusions’ by a user ‘volossaveroniki.’ The caption alongside it reads, “Illusion by Joseph Jastrow.” The video captures two curved objects of seemingly different sizes. However, when they are kept on top of each other, the impression of which is larger blurs as both are of equal size.

Watch the video featuring Joseph Jastrow’s optical illusion right here:

Isn’t it mind-boggling how our eyes can be tricked like this? The video was shared a few hours ago on Reddit. It has so far accumulated a flurry of upvotes and comments.

Check out a few reactions to this puzzling optical illusion below:

“And I can’t believe that things that are closer look bigger,” posted a Reddit user. Another added, “I can’t believe people think it seems smaller because it’s further, although it’s completely about the curve and also think this is an illusion done by someone even though it’s just a fact of the nature of the universe.” “I can’t believe things that are farther away look smaller,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “The table is on a declining angle.” “Legitimate question: does the camera angle play a big role here? Or is it purely the shape of the objects?” enquired a fifth.

