Optical Illusion: Are these men walking up the stairs or down?

There are numerous optical illusions online that leave us completely baffled. Whether they are in the form of pictures or videos, these puzzling visual phenomena can really mess with our minds, making it hard to understand reality. From figures that have multiple interpretations to illusions that seem to defy the laws of physics, numerous optical illusions catch people’s attention. Now, an optical illusion that has absolutely boggled netizens feature two people, and you need to determine whether they are walking up or down the stairs. So, are you ready to stare at this puzzling optical illusion image until you start questioning reality and check the stairs of your home to confirm the direction in which these men are walking? Optical Illusion: Can you determine the direction in which these men are walking?(Instagram/@opticalillusionss)

The optical illusion was posted on the Instagram page with the same name. Alongside the picture, the caption reads, “Up or down?” The optical illusion poses a simple question: “Are they walking up the stairs, or down?”

Take a look at the optical illusion below:

What do you think about the optical illusion? Are these men going up or down the stairs? When presented with the optical illusion, Instagram users came up with varied opinions. While some believed they were going up, others expressed that they were coming down.

Here’s how people reacted to this optical illusion:

An individual wrote, “Both.” “Up,” expressed another. A third shared, “Both. Left dude going down, right dude going up.” “Walking down, tilt your phone on the left, the picture will be clearer,” posted a fourth. A fifth added, “One guy is going up, while the other is going down somehow.” “Both one going up and other going down,” joined a sixth. A seventh remarked, “Drawing the shadows has shown that one is going up and the other is going down.” What are your thoughts on this optical illusion?

Also Read| This healing grid optical illusion boggles netizens

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON