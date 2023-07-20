Home / Trending / Optical Illusion: Are these men walking up the stairs or down?

Optical Illusion: Are these men walking up the stairs or down?

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 20, 2023 11:34 PM IST

An optical illusion featuring two men walking on stairs has sparked debate among Instagram users about the direction they are walking.

There are numerous optical illusions online that leave us completely baffled. Whether they are in the form of pictures or videos, these puzzling visual phenomena can really mess with our minds, making it hard to understand reality. From figures that have multiple interpretations to illusions that seem to defy the laws of physics, numerous optical illusions catch people’s attention. Now, an optical illusion that has absolutely boggled netizens feature two people, and you need to determine whether they are walking up or down the stairs. So, are you ready to stare at this puzzling optical illusion image until you start questioning reality and check the stairs of your home to confirm the direction in which these men are walking?

Optical Illusion: Can you determine the direction in which these men are walking?(Instagram/@opticalillusionss)
Optical Illusion: Can you determine the direction in which these men are walking?(Instagram/@opticalillusionss)

Also Read| Optical Illusion: Do you think these discs are moving? Look again

The optical illusion was posted on the Instagram page with the same name. Alongside the picture, the caption reads, “Up or down?” The optical illusion poses a simple question: “Are they walking up the stairs, or down?”

Take a look at the optical illusion below:

What do you think about the optical illusion? Are these men going up or down the stairs? When presented with the optical illusion, Instagram users came up with varied opinions. While some believed they were going up, others expressed that they were coming down.

Here’s how people reacted to this optical illusion:

An individual wrote, “Both.” “Up,” expressed another. A third shared, “Both. Left dude going down, right dude going up.” “Walking down, tilt your phone on the left, the picture will be clearer,” posted a fourth. A fifth added, “One guy is going up, while the other is going down somehow.” “Both one going up and other going down,” joined a sixth. A seventh remarked, “Drawing the shadows has shown that one is going up and the other is going down.” What are your thoughts on this optical illusion?

Also Read| This healing grid optical illusion boggles netizens

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out