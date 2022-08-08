This cute cat is a pro at catching bugs. Watch how

The thought of bugs and insects around you may make your skin crawl, but cats love to exterminate them, almost like they are getting paid for it. Just like this cat shown in the video posted online. The cat's hunting instincts demonstrated in the video have wowed people online. There are possibilities that this cat clip may amuse you too.

The Instagram page named Frank and Cole shared the video. The page enjoys more than 10,000 followers and posts daily updates and videos of the two cats. "Cole coming in with the sticky paws," read the caption with several hashtags, including #cats,#tabbycats, and #animalsofinstagram. The video opens with a text insert and it reads, "When your cat is also your bug catcher." The video then shows the cat named Cole jumping in the air and catching a bug like a pro; it all happened in the nick of time.

Watch the cute cat video below:

The video was posted a day ago and has amassed more than 7,000 views and over 400 likes. The cat's bug-catching skill also invited several comments.

"That was a skilled catch!" read the comment from an Instagram page dedicated to two cats, Lola and Popps. "What a pro!" expressed another dedicated to the cat named Mandy. "Great catch!" shared a third dedicated to the cat Palo.

"Dude. My cat mino does and she looks exactly like cole," posted an Instagram user with laughing emoticons. "Wow! Great catch! Was it a fly or spider?" enquired another. "Great job buddy!!" praised a third.