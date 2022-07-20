This cute ostrich's dance for its caretaker is the happy pill you needed. Watch

Do you know what a mating dance is? It is an exhibitory action used by an animal or bird, typically a male, to try to entice a partner. In a recently-viral Instagram video, one can see an ostrich who seems to be doing a mating dance. But, instead of trying to attract someone of his own species, he looks like he has a crush on his own caretaker! The video has been posted on Instagram by a man named Tyler. He is an animal caretaker and has over 1.42 lakh dedicated followers on his Instagram page on which he regularly shares photos and videos of himself and the animals that he looks after.

This particular video has been shared on Instagram with a hilarious caption that is sure to make you laugh out loud. “What does Jimmy rate??!??! I need to know for his Tinder,” it reads. There is a good chance that this video will simply make you laugh out loud at the very sight of it. You are also quite likely to keep watching this video on loop as a lot of social media users have reportedly been doing.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram just a bit more than three days ago, the video has gotten more than 12.2 million views.

On Instagram, one person writes, "He's a really eager dancer!!! Maybe he... likes you?!" "The way he came running," another user points out. A third response reads, "He was already a 10 and now he's a 100 for me."