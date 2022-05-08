This cute puppy brings a 'peace offering' to her sister. Watch

Pet parents are always on their toes to capture sweet gestures and tricks of their dogs. Arrival of a new family member can be difficult for fur babies who are used to all the attention from their human parents. A new puppy tends to steal the thunder of a pampered, only child. In this hilarious video, one can see the sweet antics of a dachshund puppy to settle the score with her sister.

In the video, a cute puppy named Pip struts up a ramp, holding her dog sister’s treasured possession- A blanket . Pip the puppy gifts her Dachshund sister Sandy, her favourite ‘Blankie’. The pooch’s tail starts wagging as his baby sister approaches him. The text of the video says “Our puppy brining our Dog her blankie as a peace offering”.

In the caption the pawrents of the Dogs Sandy and Pip share about the dogs’ bond. “ Watching Sandy and Pip’s relationship grow is beautiful. So proud of Sandy for being so patient. She is a very independent girl and loves her own space and time, so seeing her comfortable with Pip is just magical.”

Watch it here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has amassed over a million views. The dogs’ Instagram page boasts of more than 20,000 followers and the number is only increasing. Comments on this viral Reel say “ Oh my! So sweet Pip.” Another dog lover comments “My heart can’t take this cuteness”. “Oh my goodness…watching Pip going up the ramp,” writes a third.

What do you think about the sibling duo?

