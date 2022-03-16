This Delhi Metro employee travelled to 254 stations covering 348 kms. Here’s why

A post shared online about a man travelling to 254 stations covering 348 kms to create a world record has created buzz online. There is a chance that this unusual record will leave you surprised too. The record is created by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employee Prafull Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to share about this achievement. “DMRC employee Prafull Singh has entered into the Guinness World Records (GWR) for recording the 'Fastest time to travel to all Metro stations'. This makes him the first person to travel to 254 stations covering 348 kms in just 16 hrs 2 minutes. DMRC family is proud of Prafull's feat,” they wrote. The share is complete with an image of the man holding the certificate that he received from GWR for completing the feat.

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 1,000 likes and counting. It has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Congratulations,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow, what a unique record,” shared another. “Waoo congratulations,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this record?