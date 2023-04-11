This dog and bird duo cuddling is the sweetest thing you will see today. Watch

Everyone has heard the saying, "a dog is a man's best friend," but who is the best friend of a dog? Animals occasionally form friendships with other animals, much like a human. Now a doggo and a birdie duo have amazed people with their adorable friendship. A video of them has gone viral on social media and is melting people's hearts. Dog and bird cuddling.(Reddit/@u/Efficient-Arachnid-9)

Also Read: Chimpanzee meets lion cubs for the first time, adorable video will melt your heart

In a video shared on Reddit by user @u/Efficient-Arachnid-9 you can see this bird and dog duo. The video begins to show the adorable dog, Merle, sleeping on the floor. As it is sleeping, the bird, Mavis, is cuddled up in its arms and is resting too. The post's caption read, "Oh goodness, these two are on one today. Just walked in to find Mavis off her perch and curled up in Merle's front legs by the fire."

Take a look at the video below:

Adorable, isn't it? This video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 6000 times and has received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "These clips have become something I really look forward to. Love your little family." Another person added, "I'm just wondering, are we going to get a Merle & Mavis channel? Inquiring minds want to know." A third shared, "I love how Mavis is really cuddled up in there. These two have really made my night with how sweet they are together."