This dog may not be the best workout partner but that’s what makes her adorable

Having pets can make one’s life a little challenging but also infinitely happier. Showcasing this very idea is a video posted on Reddit. It shows a man trying to workout but it seems his adorable dog has some other ideas. What the doggo does is what makes this video a treat to watch.

The video shows a dog named Chelsea doing everything in her power to stop her human from working out. We’re not sure if Chelsea just wanted all the attention to herself or is just really against the idea of exercising, she makes her intent perfectly clear. All her attempts are just too delightful and she’ll likely to put you right in TGIF mood.

Watch the dog and her human in the video below:

Shared some 19 hours ago, the video has collected around 91,000 upvotes and various reactions from netizens.

“Dogs are the best and the worst workout partners,” wrote an individual. “Oh my goodness that shoulder snuggle! And the double stomp of the paw…” commented another. “The dog is adorable, the guy is adorable, this whole video is just adorable,” posted a third and we couldn’t agree more.

"Dad, stop. stop. stop. stop. I said stop! I need to tell you something… I love you,” wrote a fourth imagining the doggo’s thoughts.

