Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / This dog may not be the best workout partner but that’s what makes her adorable
trending

This dog may not be the best workout partner but that’s what makes her adorable

Watch this video to see the dog interacting with her human while he does his workout.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 06:30 PM IST
The dog named Chelsea doing everything in her power to stop her human from working out. (Reddit/iamtheliquor__)

Having pets can make one’s life a little challenging but also infinitely happier. Showcasing this very idea is a video posted on Reddit. It shows a man trying to workout but it seems his adorable dog has some other ideas. What the doggo does is what makes this video a treat to watch.

The video shows a dog named Chelsea doing everything in her power to stop her human from working out. We’re not sure if Chelsea just wanted all the attention to herself or is just really against the idea of exercising, she makes her intent perfectly clear. All her attempts are just too delightful and she’ll likely to put you right in TGIF mood.

Watch the dog and her human in the video below:

Shared some 19 hours ago, the video has collected around 91,000 upvotes and various reactions from netizens.

“Dogs are the best and the worst workout partners,” wrote an individual. “Oh my goodness that shoulder snuggle! And the double stomp of the paw…” commented another. “The dog is adorable, the guy is adorable, this whole video is just adorable,” posted a third and we couldn’t agree more.

"Dad, stop. stop. stop. stop. I said stop! I need to tell you something… I love you,” wrote a fourth imagining the doggo’s thoughts.

What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dogs pets viral video
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise

This dog may not be the best workout partner but that’s what makes her adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP