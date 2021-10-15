Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / This dog uses a food bowl to tell his human that he is hungry. Watch how
trending

This dog uses a food bowl to tell his human that he is hungry. Watch how

The video features the antics of a dog named Henry.
The image is taken from the funny video.(Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 06:39 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Yet another day and yet another dog video to make your day brighter. This time it is a video that captures the tantrums of an adorable doggo. There is a possibility that video will make you giggle. Chances are, you will not be able to watch it just once.

The video opens to show the dog named Henry standing in a room looking towards the camera. Another - equally cute - dog is also seen standing beside the pooch. As the video goes on, the dog walks towards a food bowl kept on the floor. He then slowly taps the bowl with his paw. This goes on for a few seconds before the animal angrily keeps on hitting the bowl with its paw. What is absolutely entertaining to watch is the calm reaction of the other animal.

RELATED STORIES

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you smiling?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video pet dog
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man’s video goes viral, it makes his dream of joining music school come true

Man riding bike saves turtle lying in the middle of the road in Ohio. Watch

‘Confidence levels are overflowing’: Dad posts daughters' skateboarding video

Elephant joins man in hula hoop performance, video is incredible to watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP