This dog uses a food bowl to tell his human that he is hungry. Watch how

Yet another day and yet another dog video to make your day brighter. This time it is a video that captures the tantrums of an adorable doggo. There is a possibility that video will make you giggle. Chances are, you will not be able to watch it just once.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show the dog named Henry standing in a room looking towards the camera. Another - equally cute - dog is also seen standing beside the pooch. As the video goes on, the dog walks towards a food bowl kept on the floor. He then slowly taps the bowl with his paw. This goes on for a few seconds before the animal angrily keeps on hitting the bowl with its paw. What is absolutely entertaining to watch is the calm reaction of the other animal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you smiling?