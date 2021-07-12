This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

If you’re a pet parent, you probably already know that it isn’t easy working from home with your pet constantly around you. Turns out pets also aren’t too happy about their humans spending hours at home working instead of playing with them. Well, here’s a doggo who has had enough of its human working on their laptop and needs them to stop. What’s more, the doggo isn’t afraid to express as much to the human and does so hilariously.

A video captures this interaction between a dog, its human and their laptop. The clip has been shared on Reddit’s ‘aww’ subreddit and is collecting various reactions.

“When enough is enough,” says the caption shared along with the video originally posted on TikTok. The video, all of six-seconds-long, shows the dog shutting its human’s laptop.

Watch the hilarious video below:





Shared some 10 hours ago, the video has collected over 3,000 upvotes and various comments.

“The sass is palpable,” posted an individual. “The look on the dog's face just after closing the laptop... That said it all!” added another. We couldn’t agree more.

“That's Doberman for, ‘I'm not asking you again... Play with me or there will be consequences...’” joked a third. “What a smartie!” added a fourth.

What do you think about this video?