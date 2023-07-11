This dolphin cuddling a woman is too cute to miss. Watch
A viral video shows a woman cuddling with a dolphin, receiving 11 million views and positive comments. The clip shows heartwarming interaction between the two.
Several videos on the internet show dolphins interacting with humans. From dolphins playing with humans to them giving a hi-five, there many such dolphin-related videos that make us smile. Now, another such clip is going viral on social media. It shows a dolphin cuddling with a woman.
Nicole Bello, a diver, often shares her encounters with various aquatic animals on her social media. In her recent video, you can see her cuddling with a dolphin. The clip begins to show a dolphin approaching her. Then, she holds the its face and gives it a rub under its chin. In the next shot, both of them can also be seen cuddling each other.
Watch the video of the woman and the dolphin here:
This video was shared on June 18. Since being posted, it has raked up 11 million views. The clip has also received several likes and comments.
Check out a few reactions here:
An individual commented, "Wow. A lifelong dream." A second added, "The animals know who really likes them and they get closer." A third expressed, "That dolphin is definitely smiling. Such a cutiee." "This is soo sweet," wrote a fourth.