This dolphin cuddling a woman is too cute to miss. Watch

Several videos on the internet show dolphins interacting with humans. From dolphins playing with humans to them giving a hi-five, there many such dolphin-related videos that make us smile. Now, another such clip is going viral on social media. It shows a dolphin cuddling with a woman. This dolphin cuddling a woman is too cute to miss.(Instagram/@nicolebello)

Nicole Bello, a diver, often shares her encounters with various aquatic animals on her social media. In her recent video, you can see her cuddling with a dolphin. The clip begins to show a dolphin approaching her. Then, she holds the its face and gives it a rub under its chin. In the next shot, both of them can also be seen cuddling each other.

Watch the video of the woman and the dolphin here:

This video was shared on June 18. Since being posted, it has raked up 11 million views. The clip has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual commented, "Wow. A lifelong dream." A second added, "The animals know who really likes them and they get closer." A third expressed, "That dolphin is definitely smiling. Such a cutiee." "This is soo sweet," wrote a fourth.