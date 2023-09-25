This dry fruit pizza has shocked netizens. Would you dare try it?

A viral video circulating on social media features a food vendor innovating an unconventional pizza creation – a dry fruit pizza. And, needless to people, people were not big fans of this variety. Ever since the video detailing the preparation of this dish was posted on Instagram, it has garnered widespread attention, much to the disappointment of many viewers.

Snapshot of a person trying dry fruit pizza. (Instagram/@Urmil Patel)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show a man putting tomato sauce over bread. Then he tops it with cashews, raisins, and cheese. Finally, he bakes it and garnishes it with more cheese and dry fruits. (Also Read: 'This is genius': Pizza place goes viral for its unique flyer

This video was shared on Instagram by user Urmil Patel. According to Patel, this pizza can be found at Manek Chowk in Ahmedabad.

Watch the video of the making of this pizza here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on August 19. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 1.6 million times. The share also has several likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "I don't want to try."

A second commented, "What the heck is this?"

"Dry fruits with cheese, no way," expressed a third.

A fourth said, "Cheese? Seriously? Cheese on dry fruits?? Bro why?"

"Italians looking for him," said another.

A fifth added, "What was the need for this?"

What do you think about this pizza? Would you try it?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON