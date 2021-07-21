Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

“Lemeki is a bit of a diva when it comes to drinking water,” reads the caption shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Instagram.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Elephant named Lekeni drinking water. (Instagram/@sheldricktrust)

Elephants are among those animals that can make one happy with their goofy, silly and sometimes smart behaviour. Now, these videos of an elephant named Lekeni are here to do the job of cheering you up. Shared on Instagram by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the videos are a must watch.

“Lemeki is a bit of a diva when it comes to drinking water,” reads the caption and the videos show just how. We won’t spoil the fun so take a look at the video:

Shared some 15 hours ago, the clip has garnered more than 17,000 likes and several delighted reactions. Netizens couldn’t hold back their laughter at the fussy elephant and showered the comments section with heart emojis. Many also pointed out how the video brightened up their day.

“That last little kick in the end! So embarrassing when your tantrums get awkward,” wrote an Instagram user. “Did I make myself clear? No buckets!” commented another while voicing Lemeki’s probable thoughts.

“And a Diva is born,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

elephants
