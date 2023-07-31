This group’s Bhangra twist to Daddy Yankee’s Gasolina is too good to miss out on

Have you ever watched a bhangra performance and felt the urge to get up from your seat and dance? Well, bhangra is a beautiful and energetic dance form that often leaves people amazed. And if you are a fan of bhangra or love watching dance videos, then you must check out this video shared on Instagram. It features a group giving a Bhangra performance to the song Gasolina. The video might prompt you to watch this bhangra performance on repeat and dance along.

The image shows a group doing bhangra to Gasolina. (Instagram/@ishpreet_dang)

“And it’s a bhangra twist,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Mumbai-based professional dancer Ishpreet Dang. The video shows Dang dancing to Daddy Yankee’s song Gasolina with three others in perfect synchronisation. What’s impressive about the performance is that they performed bhangra to the beats of the track.

Watch the dance video that captures a group’s energetic performance to Gasolina here:

The video was shared on July 11. It has since then accumulated over 1.6 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this Instagram Reel that features a group doing bhangra to Gasolina:

An Instagram user wrote, “Oh my God! Now, it’s my favourite version of Gasolina.” “Oh my god! This one is so unique,” added another. A third commented, “Wow! Amazing moves.” “My goodness! Nailed it,” expressed a fourth. A fifth shared, “It’s so energetic.” “Awesome moves with the best choreography. Hats off to all of you,” joined a sixth. A few simply wrote “Wow” and “Awesome” in the comments section, while others dropped fire emoticons after watching the video. What do you think about this video featuring a group’s bhangra performance to Gasolina? Did the video leave you grooving along?

