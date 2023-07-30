Woman in saree dances to Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye, wows people

The iconic song, Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye, from the 1969 musical romance film, continues to resonate with people even after its Golden Jubilee. Picturised on actors Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala, the song is still played at parties and leaves people grooving. Not just this, people even record videos of themselves dancing to this party number and share videos online. One such video that has gained popularity online shows a woman dancing to this song sung by Mohammad Rafi. Hasrat Jaipuri wrote its lyrics while Shankar Jaikishan composed it. The image shows the saree-clad woman dancing to the song Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye. (Instagram/@seemaanandstorytelling)

“I really never post videos like this but recently I’ve been working hard on a special project and finally got the chance to dance it all away. Remember to find the fun in everything you do! P.S. old Shammi Kapoor songs are the way to my heart,” wrote author and video creator Seema Anand on Instagram. The video features Anand in a black saree dancing to the beats of Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye. Her on-point expressions and dance moves are winning people’s hearts left and right.

Watch the video of a woman dancing to Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye here:

Since being shared on July 20, the video has raked up more than nine lakh views and over 80,500 likes. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this viral dance video:

“Looks like the song was written just for you! Lovely,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “It’s so beautiful to see you dance, so alive & full of life.” “You’re so beautiful. Saw this reel 5 times,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Can’t take my eyes off. Absolutely stunning.” “Saree, you and the song,” commented a fifth. What are your thoughts on this video of a woman dancing to Mohammad Rafi’s song?

