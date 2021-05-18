This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up. Watch

Have you ever wondered how the artists would’ve depicted their subjects in the famous paintings during the times of a pandemic? If your answer is no, then let this amusing video do the trick. Shared on Twitter by Zach King, the video is a creative representation of how paintings preserved in a museum would be treated like. The vide may make you giggle.

“Museums in #2021,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording starts with King placing a board of ‘Wear face masks’ on the floor. He then goes on to give masks to the subjects of some famous paintings like The Scream and Van Gogh. What makes the clip more entertaining is the entertaining and funny way King provides a mask for everyone.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 8, the clip has garnered over 1.6 million views and tons of reactions. People couldn’t stop laughing at the creative interpretation. Many lauded the attention to details for every picture. Some also pointed out how hilarious the scene was for the Last Supper mural.

What are your thoughts on this clip?