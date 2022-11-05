This Indian region is world's second-coldest inhabited place. Watch how people live here

Our planet has many cold places that are a challenge to live in, from the dropping temperatures in Svalbard near the North Pole to Antarctica at the South Pole and many more places. While these places have a reputation for being the coldest, did you know that a region in India also sees -40 degrees Celcius? Sounds surprising, doesn't it? As per the official website of Jammu and Kashmir tourism Drass has earned recognition as the second-coldest inhabited location in the world. Even in the riskiest season, which is late autumn or early spring, its residents are known to have navigated the area masterfully. However, if you are wondering how they survive such harsh snowstorms, a recent reel tells it all.

In a video uploaded by Instagram user @mr_phenomenal_diaries, he shares how residents of Drass keep themselves warm. In the video, you can see a local man carrying a small bucket with some coal in it. The man is also dressed in warm clothing. He shares that when people feel cold, they light up the coal and keep it under their clothes to stay warm.

This video was shared just a few days back, and since then, it has garnered one million views. The video also has several likes and comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "I really appreciate the way he explained it in such a cool manner." A second user wrote, "They are soo humble that I visited there, and I had a cold, so they gave me this. While returning, they gift me a new one as a memory. " A third user added, "I was here in 2014, and it gets really cold. A stranger like the one in your video helped me save my fingers from frostbite. I was on a bike expedition."