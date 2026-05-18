This Indian woman went from earning 5,000 a month to running 48 crore business: 'Happiness doesn’t come from money'

Nayana Vaidya went from earning a salary of ₹5,000 per month to owning a ₹48 crore business. The owner of Om Sai Surgicals opened up about her extraordinary journey in a recent podcast appearance.

Nayana Vaidya is the owner of Om Sai Surgicals

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“March 2026 turnover was around ₹48 crore,” Vaidya revealed of her healthcare distribution company on the Crore Club podcast. “I do not feel great or anything, because still there’s a journey. Happiness is there in working, not in money” she added.

Even if she does not set much store by money, Nayana Vaidya’s journey from a salaried employee to a successful business owner is nothing short of impressive. Here’s how she did it.

From ₹ 5000 to ₹ 48 crore

In 1997, Vaidya was working as a sales representative for a pharmaceutical company. “In the pharma company, my monthly salary was around ₹5,000. This was in the year 1997,” she recalled on the podcast.

Her husband was associated with Johnson & Johnson at the time, working in the field of oncology. “Johnson & Johnson offered him a dealership. And I had the required licenses and qualifications,” said Vaidya, who had studied pharmacy before marriage. “So that’s how we combined and got the dealership.”

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{{^usCountry}} That one dealership would become the start of bigger and better things for Vaidya and her husband. After a couple of years, Vaidya’s husband started his own business, while she took over the dealership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That one dealership would become the start of bigger and better things for Vaidya and her husband. After a couple of years, Vaidya’s husband started his own business, while she took over the dealership. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Today, Om Sai Surgicals works in the healthcare distribution space, primarily focusing on oncology and surgical products. “Over the years, we have become a trusted channel partner for so many multinational companies,” said Vaidya. “We focus on delivering the best healthcare services to hospitals.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today, Om Sai Surgicals works in the healthcare distribution space, primarily focusing on oncology and surgical products. “Over the years, we have become a trusted channel partner for so many multinational companies,” said Vaidya. “We focus on delivering the best healthcare services to hospitals.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the financial year 2026, the company did a turnover of ₹48 crore. Nayana Vaidya’s net worth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the financial year 2026, the company did a turnover of ₹48 crore. Nayana Vaidya’s net worth {{/usCountry}}

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Asked to reveal her net worth, Vaidya demurred. “Whatever I have earned, I am able to live a very comfortable life and give very good education to my children,” she said instead.

She did, however, reveal that she made her first crore around the year 2010. She started her business in 2000, so the first crore was made a decade after the launch.

Today, she also gets rental income from properties that she owns. In the year 2019, she took a home loan to buy a house, which is today valued at ₹4 crore.

(Also read: Delhi couple quits corporate jobs, moves to the hills and opens a cafe, taking pay cut for happiness)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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