This is how orange popsicles are made in a factory. Viral video angers people

When the summer season arrives, many of us rush to the ice cream vendors and ask them for icy popsicles. While several flavors are available, orange is one of the most popular options. However, have you ever wondered how your favourite orange popsicle is made? Recently, a video showing a factory producing these popsicles has left many people angry.

How are orange popsicles made in a factory?

Snapshot of how orange popsicles are made in a factory.(Instagram/@foodieincarnate)

The video was shared on Instagram by user Amar Sirohi. In the clip, he informs that these popsicles are made using water and sugar, and no orange flavour or essence is added. To give the popsicles an orange colour, they simply add food colour. The clip also shows the process by which these popsicles are made in a factory. What’s notable in the video is that the factory workers don’t seem to be wearing any safety gear while making the ice cream.

Watch the video of how orange popsicles are made in a factory here:

This video was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than two lakh times. The share has also received over 13,000 likes. Many also took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, “I can never eat this again, neither I will never ever suggest it to anyone.” A second commented, “I never liked orange ice cream, glad I never had it.” A third shared, “How is the government allowing factories to run like this!! Thank you for showing this! Absolutely unhealthy and extremely harmful.” “Never gonna eat this again after watching harmful colours and additives,” expressed a fourth. A fifth added, “Childhood ruined.” What do you think about this video? Will you ever have an orange popsicle again?

