'This is the motivation I needed': Indian woman shares South Korea workplace perk that rewards employees for staying fit

An Indian woman has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a glimpse of what she described as a unique workplace fitness initiative in South Korea, where employees can receive high-end gifts for consistently working out for two months.

The woman said that she discovered the initiative after joining a company in South Korea. (Instagram/@browngirlsings)

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In a video shared on Instagram, Maansi Arora said that she discovered the initiative after joining a company in South Korea. She revealed that employees who work out consistently for two months and send daily photo or video updates to their team leader or manager as proof can receive gifts from the company.

“And these are not small gifts. These are high-end brands - Gucci, Chanel, Prada,” Arora said in the video.

She explained that the initiative is intended to encourage employees to prioritise their health despite having busy work schedules. “This is happening because they want you to take care of your health along with whatever busy schedule you have in life and whatever work you are doing,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Arora added that learning about the initiative gave her the motivation she had been looking for to start exercising. “Since I found out about this, I feel like maybe this is the motivation I needed to work out, and finally I got it,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arora added that learning about the initiative gave her the motivation she had been looking for to start exercising. “Since I found out about this, I feel like maybe this is the motivation I needed to work out, and finally I got it,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Indian woman shows spotless bus in South Korea, praises people’s civic sense: ‘Nobody ruins or breaks things’)

How did social media react?

The video prompted several users to compare the workplace culture described by Arora with their experiences in India.

“I discussed this with my Indian manager last month, he said AI hai,” one user jokingly commented.

“Here in india company wants to work as if your life should revolve around the company,” commented another.

“Just look how smart they are.. If someone consistently works on themselves for 2 months it becomes an addiction which you will never leave and you won’t need any motivation thereafter,” wrote a third user.

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“Meanwhile in India, people will judge the hell out of you if you leave office on time to go to gym,” said another.

“The only WORKOUT Indian work culture cares about is WORK OUTPUT,” wrote one user.