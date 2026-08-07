‘This is what makes Dubai different’: Indian man praises mall staff for calling to check on daughter after fall

An Indian man living in Dubai has shared a heartwarming experience involving his five-year-old daughter at the Mall of the Emirates, saying a seemingly small gesture by the staff made him appreciate the city even more.

An Indian man shared how a Dubai mall’s thoughtful response after his daughter’s fall left him deeply touched. (Instagram/ravii15_silveroak)

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Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Ravii Chauhan, posted a video recounting how mall staff not only helped his daughter after she suffered a minor fall but also called the family the following day to check on her recovery.

‘Security team immediately came over’

Sharing what happened, Chauhan said, “Amazing Dubai. A small incident happened last week when I went to the Mall of the Emirates with my five-year-old daughter. She is very active and always running around, and while we were there, she accidentally slipped and fell near the escalator. She got a minor scratch, and the security team immediately came over with first aid, put a bandage on her wound and even gave her a chocolate to cheer her up.”

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{{^usCountry}} He said his daughter, Adheera, soon felt better and the family continued shopping before heading home. What surprised him, however, was what happened the next day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said his daughter, Adheera, soon felt better and the family continued shopping before heading home. What surprised him, however, was what happened the next day. {{/usCountry}}

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“But the next day, we received a call from the Mall of the Emirates customer service team asking about Adheera, how she was doing and how she was feeling. Adheera even spoke to them herself,” he said.

Reflecting on the experience, Chauhan added, “Just imagine, where else would you find this kind of service and care? We often talk about luxury and many other things, but sometimes we fail to notice these small gestures and realise how important they are.”

“These are the little things that you may not experience everywhere in the world, and that is exactly what makes Dubai different from so many other places. I’m very happy that I got to experience this, and so is my daughter. I truly feel blessed,” he added.

‘Smallest moments tell you the most’

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The clip was shared with the caption, “Sometimes it’s the smallest moments that tell you the most about a place. My daughter got hurt at Mall of the Emirates, and the way people responded genuinely touched me.”

“We often talk about Dubai’s buildings, lifestyle and opportunities. But sometimes, it’s the people and the little things that make you appreciate where you live,” the caption further read.

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The video drew reactions from social media users, many of whom echoed Chauhan’s praise for the city. “Dubai will never disappoint to anyone,” one person wrote, while another remarked, “Nothing like Dubai.”

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“That’s why Dubai is best,” commented a third user. Another Dubai resident shared a similar sentiment, writing, “That’s Dubai. I am living here from 9 years and actually everyone is super sweet & humble.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)