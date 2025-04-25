This mind-bending maths puzzle has stumped the internet. Are you quick enough to solve it?

Math puzzles have always captivated minds, offering a fun and engaging way to challenge our problem-solving skills. These tricky challenges are not only a great workout for the brain but also a source of fascination for many. If you are a fan of such mental exercises, we’ve got an exciting treat for you today. A maths brain teaser shared on X left the internet puzzled. (X/@brainyquiz_)

The latest brain teaser

Recently, a brain teaser was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by an account called Brainy Quiz, and it has certainly caught the attention of online users. The puzzle, presented in a simple but intriguing format, reads:

"1 + 2 × 3 - 4 + 5 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

This question has puzzled many as it seems like a simple arithmetic problem, but it contains a twist. As with most math brain teasers, the order of operations plays a crucial role in reaching the correct answer. It is these subtle intricacies that make such brain teasers so addictive and enjoyable for those who love a challenge.

Another puzzle that has the internet stumped

Another puzzle that caught the internet's attention was posted by the Minion Quotes Facebook page, and it’s left many people baffled. The teaser reads:

"Math Puzzle: 10 + 10 = 00, 12 + 13 = 36, 13 + 13 = 39, 15 + 14 = ?? — Can you solve this?"

At first glance, the equations appear nonsensical, but upon closer inspection, they reveal a unique pattern that has left many scratching their heads.

The internet’s enduring love for maths brain teasers

The internet's love for maths brain teasers is nothing new. From viral puzzles to complex riddles, people around the world enjoy testing their intellect and competing to be the first to solve tricky problems. The appeal lies in their simplicity, combined with the challenge they present. Whether shared on social media platforms or featured on puzzle websites, these teasers provide a fun escape for anyone looking to put their mind to the test.

So, if you’re up for a mental challenge, dive into these brain teasers and see if you can solve them before others do. You might just surprise yourself with how much fun maths can be!