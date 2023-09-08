This Pedro Pascal-related optical illusion can only be seen with closed eyes

An optical illusion that has left people baffled can only be viewed with one’s eyes closed. This time, the optical illusion features an image of actor Pedro Pascal. (Also Read: Indian artist’s optical illusion art will make you do a double take)

Close your eyes to witness this optical illusion. (Instagram/@rishi.draws)

The optical illusion was created by Instagram user ‘Rishi Draws.’ The clip opens to tell that this optical illusion can only be seen with closed eyes. To make it work, one needs to stare at the dot on the image for 30 seconds. Then, when a person closes their eyes, the optical illusion will appear in front of them.

Watch the video of this Pedro Pascal optical illusion here:

This post was shared on May 5. Since being shared, it has been liked over nine lakh times. The share also has several likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this optical illusion here:

An individual wrote, "This is absolutely wild."

A second added, "I saw Pascal and then Affleck and then Reynolds and then Pascal again…that’s as a trip I wasn’t fully packed for."

"Wow! That’s so crazy!" expressed a third.

A fourth commented, "What kind of wizardry is this?"