This pet doggo loves his bath time. Watch adorable video

Pets usually don't like to take a bath but this one dog whose video has been shared on Instagram is indeed quite different.
The doggo after getting blow-dried, post bath time fun. (instagram/@zoeonthegomobilepetcare)
Published on May 25, 2022 12:08 PM IST
ByHarshita Singhania

Pet parents love to pamper their fur babies, be it through new toys, treats, or a nice bath. While many dogs dislike grooming appointments, here is a pooch who loves to shower. In a video posted on Instagram, Floyd the dog enjoys a blow-dry session.

The video opens to show Floyd on his back, getting pets and blow-dried after his grooming session. He can be seen changing positions, to get all the angles covered. The text in the video says “Not a lot of dogs truly enjoy their groom…and then there’s Floyd!”. In the end, the Merle lies donning his beautiful blue bow.

The video has been captioned “Floyd is the most beautiful dog in the world and he looooves being blow-dried. Since being shared a few days ago, the video has 99 views and 11 likes on the groomer’s Instagram page which has 672 followers.

Watch it below:

An Instagram user writes in the comment section “I love Floyd …blue Merles are my fave colour.” To this, Zoe, the groomer replies “Every single time I see him I tell his parents what a pretty boy he is. He is stunning.”

What are your thoughts on this video?

