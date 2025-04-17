This restaurant's rainforest-themed menu has elephant dung dessert: ‘Ecological fusion cuisine’

A high-end restaurant in Shanghai introduced a rainforest-themed menu that includes a dessert made with sterilised elephant dung. The concept has received mixed reactions from diners and social media users, with some praising its creativity and others calling it revolting, according to the South China Morning Post. They call the dish “ecological fusion cuisine”.(Representational Image/Pexel)

The restaurant gained attention after a well-known food blogger, “Mixue’s Culinary Notes”, who has over 400,000 followers on the Chinese social media platform RedNote, shared her experience in a post titled “Shanghai’s New Restaurant Pushes the Limits of Crazy.” Uploaded on April 7, her video featured an in-depth look at the restaurant’s unusual offerings and dining rituals.

The restaurant, which markets itself as an eco-conscious dining space, offers a 15-course meal priced at 3,888 yuan ( ₹45,900), excluding drinks. Its dishes include tree leaves, honey-coated ice cubes, and a black goo designed to mimic the smell of the Rafflesia flower, which is known for its stench of rotting flesh.

The founders of the restaurant — one from France and the other from China’s Blang ethnic minority — reportedly spent seven years exploring the rainforests of Yunnan province before launching their unique culinary project in Shanghai, according to Jiupai News.

Ecological fusion cuisine

As described by the blogger, the dining experience begins with guests picking a fresh leaf from a potted plant, dipping it into sauce, and eating it raw. A server explains the philosophy behind what they call “ecological fusion cuisine”.

Later courses include licking honey and pollen from ice cubes and tasting a pungent black paste meant to replicate the scent of decay. The final course, however, is what has caused the most stir — a dessert named “Flowers Inserted into Elephant Dung”. It features a crunchy base made from sterilised elephant faeces, topped with herbal perfume, jam, pollen, and honey sorbet.

To enhance the sensory aspect of the dish, diners are invited to climb a staircase for a “dessert tour” where they can choose their preferred flavours and scents.

Elephant dung is rich in plant fibres and is commonly used to produce items like A4 paper. However, despite undergoing sterilisation, it is unclear if the dessert complies with China’s Food Hygiene Law, which requires food to be non-toxic and nutritionally safe.

The dining concept has sparked intense discussion online, especially on Chinese social media platforms. One user commented, “It’s utterly disgusting and frightening. I’m from Yunnan province, but we definitely do not consume elephant dung here.” Another added, “Affluent individuals will eat anything, and Shanghai, renowned as the Magic City, truly lives up to its moniker. This feels like a grand-scale humiliation and obedience test for the wealthy.”

However, not all responses were negative. One user defended the restaurant, saying, “It’s not a conventional restaurant; it’s more akin to a novel experimental venue. If you’re seeking a unique dining experience, it’s certainly worth a try.”

