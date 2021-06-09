Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This resting position of Florida manatees closely resembles a supernova remnant, viral clip wows people

The supernova remnant in question is known as W50.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:45 AM IST
The image shows a Florida manatees resting in a particular position.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)

Nasa’s Instagram profile is nothing short of a treasure trove for those who love exploring different content that give a peek of the world outside our Blue Planet. In case you’re an enthusiast, here is a post by the space agency which will leave you very happy. It shows the striking similarities between a particular resting postion of the Florida manatees and a 700 light-year-long supernova remnant.

A video showcasing the similarities, shared by Nasa along with a descriptive caption, has now left people in awe. There is a possibility that the post will mesmerise you too.

“Florida Manatees are about 10 feet long & spend much of their day resting, often on their backs with their flippers crossed over their plump bellies — a pose that closely resembles the 700 light-year-long supernova remnant W50, also known as the Manatee Nebula,” they wrote. Nasa shared the post on the occasion of World Oceans Day, celebrated on June 8 each year.

Since being shared a little over nine hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 23,000 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“I feel like it looks like the ghost in Ghostbusters sign,” joked an Instagram user. “Beautiful and kinda sweet,” shared another. “Lovely,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this post by Nasa?

