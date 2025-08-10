This small nation is becoming the world’s hottest millionaire magnet in 2025

Over 142,000 millionaires are expected to pack their bags and move away from their luxury penthouses in London or France. Dubbed the 'great wealth migration,' the world's rich are looking for a place to secure their money as growing conflict across the globe affects the economy. Montenegro has witnessed a 124% increase in the number of millionaires in the last 10 years.(Unsplash)

The world’s richest are on the move, swapping traditional havens like Switzerland, the US and the UAE for a surprising Eastern European hotspot.

Now being called the world’s fastest-growing millionaire hub, Montenegro has witnessed a 124% increase in the number of millionaires in the last 10 years, according to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025.

With over 2,800 millionaires, the Balkan nation remains especially attractive due to its European proximity and fiscal flexibility, according to Henley & Partners’ group head of private clients Dominic Volek.

“Montenegro’s low-tax regime, with flat income taxes and no inheritance or gift tax, has made it particularly attractive for wealth preservation. Paired with its Adriatic coastline, luxury real estate offerings, and appealing Mediterranean lifestyle, the country has become a destination of choice for lifestyle-motivated investors," Volek told Fortune.

Similarly, the UAE has emerged as a top destination for high-net-worth migrants, thanks to its political stability, business-friendly environment and attractive Golden Visa program. These factors have helped the nation stand out globally, with an expected net gain of around 9,800 millionaires this year, the highest of any country.

Meanwhile, several European countries such as Montenegro, Malta, and Poland are seeing notable growth in their millionaire populations. However, other parts of the continent are experiencing the opposite trend, with wealthy residents moving abroad. For the first time in a decade, a European nation tops the global list for millionaire outflows, led by the UK.