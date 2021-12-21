This smart doggo loves to read with its humans, watch cute dog video

Dogs love to be a part of their humans’ lives in whatever capacity and at every moment possible. This video that was originally shared on Tiktok and later reshared on Instagram, shows how very attentively this cute Golden Retriever doggo looks at whatever its human is trying to read out and teach it.

“Send this doggo to Harvard,” reads the caption that accompanies this video posted on the Instagram page called Pubity. Throughout the video, viewers can see how its human is trying to explain some basic mathematical equations to the dog. The adorable pooch too, does not give up and keeps looking at the page that its human is pointing at.

“Our dog loves to read with us,” reads the text insert in this video where the floof could be seen sitting at a table with its human, trying its best to grasp some mathematical concepts!

Since being posted on the social networking app around a day ago, this video has garnered more than 3.6 million views and several reactions from dog lovers.

“The dog is learning algebra, so cute,” commented an Instagram user. “I heard he just got admitted to Pawvard,” punned another. “Damn, these problems are ruff,” posted a third. “Soon he will become a dogtorate,” the puns kept coming. “This is how my mom taught me math,” related a fourth.

