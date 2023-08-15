This store in China is located at 393 feet on the side of a cliff. Would you dare to climb it?

A store in China has gone viral on social media for its offbeat location. Wondering what's so special about this convenience store? Well, it is located at a height of 393 feet on the side of a cliff. Yes, you read that right. (Also Read: Man walks on dangerous bridge in Pakistan, video will send shivers down your spine)

This store is located in Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Hunan province.(Twitter/@gunsnrosesgirl3)

In the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Hunan province, China, a little wooden box hangs on the side of a mountain. It has been dubbed the "most inconvenient" convenience store in the entire world. It sells refreshments to climbers who need a break mid-climb, reports Insider.com.

A picture of this store was also recently shared on Twitter by the handle @gunsnrosesgirl3. Since the pictures were shared, they have caught the attention of many people.

Take a look at this tiny store hanging from the side of the cliff here:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to seven lakh times. The share has also received more than 5,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to this store.

Check out what people are saying about this store in China here:

An individual wrote, "This is just crazy and incredible at the same time." A second commented, "Can’t imagine the reason behind this, but that’s amazing." A third said, "This is why I always say that there is always an opportunity in every challenge of our lives, no matter how difficult it may seem." A fourth joked, "Yes, but do you earn any loyalty points on purchases?" "That’s a new twist on the saying 'I’m going up to the store.'"

