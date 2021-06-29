Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video

Isaac Johnson, a teen from Minnesota, USA, holds the Guinness World Record for having the world’s largest mouth gape.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Isaac Johnson's video has been posted on Facebook by Guinness World Records. (Facebook/Guinness World Records)

Meet Isaac Johnson, a teen from Minnesota, USA, who holds the record for having the world’s largest mouth gape. A video posted by Guinness World Records on Facebook introduces Isaac. The clip has been collecting several reactions and will likely leave you amazed as well.

“Open wide: Isaac Johnson (USA) has reclaimed his mighty mouth gape record with a measurement of 10.175 cm (4 in),” details the captions shared along with the video. In the clip, you can see Isaac’s mouth gape being measured.

“I have the biggest mouth in the world,” Isaac says in the video. The clip details that Isaac first claimed the title when he was 14 years old. His mouth gape measured 9.34 cm (3.67 in) at the time. However, his record was broken by US resident Phillip Angus with a measurement of 9.52 cm (3.75 in). A year later, in 2020, Isaac realised his mouth gape had grown bigger which allowed him to reclaim the title.

Watch the video shared by Guinness World Records below:

Shared on June 21, the video has collected over four million views and counting. The share also has several comments from netizens.

“As a dentist, I approve this patient,” wrote a Facebook user. “My jaws started paining watching this video,” joked another.

What do you think about this video?

guinness world records
