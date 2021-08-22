Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This video involving two dogs and a pool will leave you in splits

The incident took place in USA’s Renton.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 07:32 PM IST
The image shows one dog chasing another.(Jukin Media)

Is this a video that will prepare you for the Monday blues that you may feel tomorrow? Yes. Is this a video that will leave you chuckling? Yes. Is this a video that you will love to see more than once? Yes. This is a hilarious video that shows antics of two dogs. There is a possibility that the super sweet video will make your Sunday brighter.

The incident took place in USA’s Renton and the video showcasing that is a giggle-inducer. The clip opens to show a dog chasing another around a pool covered with a sheet. Probably, in search of a shorter route to catch up to the other dog, the pooch chasing tries sprinting across the pool cover. We won’t give away what happens next, so take a look at watch by yourself:

Did the video leave you chuckling too?

