Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / This video of women celebrating a cat's birthday will make you say aww. Watch

This video of women celebrating a cat's birthday will make you say aww. Watch

trending
Published on Feb 25, 2023 11:31 AM IST

A video of two women surprising their cat with a birthday party has gone viral on social media. Watch the full video inside.

Women celebrates cat's birthday.(Instagram/@ Cats of Instagram)
ByVrinda Jain

Birthdays are always special. Many people plan in advance about what they want to do and how they want to celebrate. Many people may even plan birthday parties for others. Now, a video of two women surprising their cat with a birthday party has gone viral on social media.

In a video shared by Instagram page Cats of Instagram and originally uploaded by @jojotheragdollcat you can see the women decorating the house for the cat. They even put a photo wall and balloons and set the table with some food and cake. Once everything is ready, they take pictures of the cat and celebrate the birthday.

In the post's caption, they wrote, "To what extent would you go to make your furball's birthday memorable and super fun?"

Take a look at the clip below:

The video was shared on February 12. Since being posted, it has been liked by over 15,000 times and has received several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions here:

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "Celebrate with style!" Another person wrote, "So nice! Happy birthday." "Happy birthday furry friend," added a third. Some others have reacted using heart emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat video cute video instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP