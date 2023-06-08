This viral brain teaser has three crocodiles hidden among dragons. Can you find them all?

Are you looking for a quick pick-me-up after a busy day at work? We’ve got just the thing - a brain teaser that is gaining traction on Facebook. It shows dragons enjoying each other’s company. The challenge is to find three crocodiles hidden among them in plain sight. Do you think you can find the crocodiles camouflaged among dragons?

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you quickly spot three crocodiles?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

“Can you find three crocodiles among the dragons?” wrote Gergely Dudás, who is also known as Dudolf, while sharing the brain teaser on Facebook. The brain teaser is quite challenging as the dragons and crocodiles in the puzzle are the same colour, making them hard to be spotted.

Take a look at the viral brain teaser below:

Since being shared two days on Facebook, the brain teaser has garnered more than 600 reactions and close to 150 shares. The brain teaser has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral brain teaser:

“I found all three! Is that a pig dragon at the top? I love the dragons with special features: sunglasses, spectacles and the fire breather! Thank you, Gergely!” posted a Facebook user. Another commented, “I got 2 right! Third, I wasn’t quite sure if it was a crocodile or not, and it wasn’t. Thanks for the puzzle! “OMG, these critters are great. I totally failed but do enjoy all of the variants. So very clever,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Loved it!! can we just take a moment to give some extra love to the little ice cream-eating dragon.” “Wait a minute! We have moustaches, we have cool glasses, and we have the couple in love. But NO TOP HAT?!? It can’t be!” joined a fifth.

Were you able to find three crocodiles among dragons in this viral brain teaser? If not, then the below picture might help.

Viral Brain Teaser: Three crocodiles are highlighted in this picture. (Facebook/Gergely Dudás)

Earlier, a brain teaser that featured a few numbers overlapping each other went viral online. People were challenged to find more than four numbers. While an individual shared that only the number 5 is missing, another shared that they can only see six numbers. Are you smart enough to find all the numbers hidden in the viral brain teaser?

