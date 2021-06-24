Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / This viral video of the world’s biggest Rubik’s Cube will leave you in awe
trending

This viral video of the world’s biggest Rubik’s Cube will leave you in awe

Guinness World Records took to Facebook to share the video of the world’s biggest Rubik’s Cube.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 08:34 AM IST
The image shows world’s biggest Rubik’s Cube.(Facebook/@GuinnessWorldRecords )

Every now and then, the Guinness World Records (GWR) takes to their official social media accounts to share different record creating videos. The clips usually leave people intrigued or amazed, often both at the same time. Just like this video showcasing world’s biggest Rubik’s Cube.

Guinness World Records took to Facebook to share the video. Since being posted, the clip has gone all kinds of viral and accumulated nearly 2.7 million views – and the numbers are only increasing.

“The largest Rubik's Cube is 2.503 m x 2.505 m x 2.502 m and was achieved by NINA MALL (China) in Hong Kong SAR, China on 28 March 2021,” reads a part of a blog shared by GWR about this amazing record.

The video opens to show people putting together the giant installation piece by piece.

Wondering what else the video shared on Facebook shows? Take a look:

Till now, the post has received tons of responses from people. Some wrote that the record left them amazed. There were a few who took the route of hilarity while reacting to the video.

“This cube needs a giant person to play with,” wrote a Facebook user. “Wow,” shared another. “Amazing,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this record making video showing world’s biggest Rubik’s Cube?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
guinness world records facebook

Related Stories

trending

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 09:14 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Giant panda Shin Shin gives birth to twin cubs at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo

This viral video of the world’s biggest Rubik’s Cube will leave you in awe

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP