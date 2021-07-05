Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This wedding menu card from the 90s may leave you feeling nostalgic

From chili chicken, fried rice to paan, each of the dishes mentioned in the wedding menu card are drool-worthy.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 07:33 PM IST
The image of the wedding card menu was shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@SadMandalorian)

The wedding scenario in India has come a long way since our parents’ time. From having simple decoration styles and themes to elaborate destination weddings, many trends of a wedding aren’t what they were even 20 years ago. Case in point, this wedding menu card from a Bengali wedding in 1990 that was shared on Twitter by @SadMandalorian. The yummy dishes and the simple layout of the card may leave you with a bout of nostalgia.

“Omg my cousin found my parents' wedding reception menu card,” reads the caption shared alongside the post. Two images included in the post show the menu card. From chili chicken, fried rice to paan, each of the dishes seem drool-worthy. Don’t forget to check out the sweet note from the caterers printed at the bottom of the scrumptious menu.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on July 4, the post has garnered over 400 likes and tons of reactions. People were pleasantly surprised with the type of wedding menu cards that caterers used to supply during the 90s. While some reminisced memories of getting a keychain with the card, others pointed out how the name of the dishes were written according to the Bengali pronunciation.

“Some caterers would actually go extra and add their menu in a keychain,” wrote a Twitter user. To which the original poster replied, “I loved the keychains! They were so sturdy and useful. Some were even printed on banknotes and stuff”. “This is so sweet. Bengali wedding menus are so fun,” commented another.

Here are some other comments:

What are your thoughts on this post?

