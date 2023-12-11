Ticketless passengers ‘hijack’ AC coach of Kumbh Express. Watch

IFS Akash K Verma took to X to share a startling video capturing the condition of the second tier of the AC compartment in the Kumbh Express. Alongside, he highlighted an alarming situation where passengers without valid tickets caused disturbance. He alleged that the ticketless passengers ‘harassed’ those with valid tickets, occupied their designated berths and even pulled the emergency chains. Verma further urged the authorities to take immediate action.

Passengers standing in the passage of the second tier of the AC coach. (X/@verma_akash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A friend travelling in train 12369 shared this video of an AC 2 coach hijacked by ticketless encroachers who are harassing passengers, occupying their berths, and pulling chains. Passengers are mostly senior citizens. Need immediate sanitation!” wrote Verma on X. Alongside, he shared a video on X and tagged the Ministry of Railways and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The IFS officer shared a video showing passengers standing in the passage of the Kumbh Express’ AC 2 coach, with a policeman among them.

Watch the video here:

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Railway Seva, the official support handle on X for rail passengers, enquired about PNR and mobile number for speedy redressal. They also tagged RPF East Central Railway and requested the officials to look into the matter.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Unfortunately, no one is there to listen. Recently, I travelled from Bhubaneswar to Junagarh road, and there was no attendant in the 2A coach. TTE caught hold of 2 railway staff and distributed bed rolls, and after two hours, no one was there,” claimed an individual.

Another added, “Shocking.”

“This is a regular scene in Sleeper class and even in 3rd AC at times. But 2nd AC being hijacked is unheard of, and it’s getting out of hand now. Railway police need to be deployed in every single train to get things in control,” shared a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fourth commented, “Travelled by train 11020 from BBS to VSKP in SL coach. There were 100-120 people extra in each reserved coach. At least 3 TT came enroute, got Rs. 200 from ticketless/ WL passengers and pocketed (only 10-15% ppl billed). Huge loss for railways. @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw.”

“Why would anyone want to buy a ticket for train travel then? Just board any compartment and squat!” posted a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON