Tiger spotted with its prey near golf course in Ooty. Watch hair-raising videos
The videos and images of a tiger sitting near a golf course with its prey was posted on Twitter.
Videos of wild animals spotted near human settlements are often fascinatingly scary to watch. Just like these videos posted on Twitter that show a tiger near a golf course with its prey. Shared by Railway bureaucrat Ananth Rupanagudi, the videos have sparked a chatter among Twitter users.
“This was at the edge of the Golf course in Ooty - the big cat with its meal! #tiger #golfcourse,” Rupanagudi posted. He shared two images and two videos of the big cat. One of the videos shows the animals coming out from behind a bush at the golf course. The other clip captures the tiger standing in front of its half eaten prey.
Take a look at the post:
The post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted the tweet has accumulated more than 2,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.
“Wow, I had better be careful when I play there,” wrote a Twitter user. “Tiger Woods…,” joked another. “What an amazing sight!,” expressed a third. “Tiger in the woods.,” commented a fourth. What are your thoughts on the videos of the tiger shared on Twitter?