TikTok trend ‘girlfriend effect’ goes viral, here's all you need to know

A trend called "girlfriend effect" is viral on TikTok. In the latest trend, women are showing off the effect of relationship on their boyfriends. Women are claiming that due to the relationship and love, their boyfriends have gone through a “glow-up”.

Representational Picture(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The TikTok trend has got over 58 million views on the platform. In the trend, women are showing off their boyfriends' “glow-ups” through before and after photos of their partner. By sharing the photos, the women try to highlight how their beloved's appearance has undergone a positive change during the course of their relationship.

The trend has been a big hit as physical appearance is considered to be an important aspect of any relationship. While lovebirds look for a number of things in each other ranging from hobbies, education, body language, dressing sense etc., physical attributes play a big role in keeping a relationship intact.

Many TikTokers feel that girlfriends help their partners by providing latest styling advice and groom them to look their best.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| US government issues new COVID-19 guidelines for households, free rapid tests

The buzz of the latest TikTok trend is being discussed even on "X"(formerly Twitter).

"the boyfriend/ girlfriend effect trend on TikTok is making me think about how taekook have been dressing like each other lately," posted one user.

"The girlfriend effect is my favorite TikTok trend because we love seeing men finally knows how to wear," wrote another person.

"I love the “girlfriend effect” TikTok trend because it really shows that you’ll really glow if you are loved correctly but that also reminds me of how single I am," commented a third person.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON