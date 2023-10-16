Tiktok's ‘What About Me?’ trend: How a soup recipe video turned into a ‘toxic’ and ‘selfish’ discourse

A recent trend on social media is drawing criticism for its perceived toxicity and selfishness. What initially began as a simple soup recipe has evolved into a heated online debate over a particular behavior that many individuals might unknowingly engage in.

Selfish social media behavior: 'What About Me?' trend takes center stage.(sarahthebookfairy/TokTok,tiktok_us/Twitter.X)(TikTok/Twitter.)

The trend started when TikTok user Kara shared a straightforward recipe for bean soup last month. She mentioned that this dish would be helpful for those dealing with iron deficiency, and her caption read, “All my anaemic girlies, this one is for you.”

Her video quickly gained immense popularity, amassing nearly 8 million views since its late August posting. While many viewers appreciated the recipe as a quick meal idea, a significant number of commenters expressed their dislike for beans and asked for alternative ingredients for the bean soup.

ALSO READ: Did You Pray Today viral trend on Tiktok is Young Thug's 2016 track

This sparked a controversy, with some individuals highlighting the absurdity of these requests and labeling them as a reflection of the selfish nature of some people in today's world.

One creator, Sarah Lockwood, coined the term 'What About Me?' effect, and her response to this trend went viral on TikTok.

In her video, which has garnered 4.5 million views since being posted last month, she explained, "I’m going to talk to you guys about something I’ve decided to call the ‘What About Me?’ effect."

She further described the effect as a combination of individualistic culture and the pervasive influence of being continuously connected online, particularly on TikTok.

Sarah emphasized that the 'What About Me?' effect occurs when someone encounters content that doesn't directly apply to them or they can't fully relate to, yet they find a way to make it about themselves. Instead of recognizing that they are not the intended audience for that content, they seek personalized accommodations for their unique situation.

Sarah used the example of the bean soup video by Kara to illustrate the 'What About Me?' effect in action. Commenters on Kara's video inquired about alternatives to beans or how to modify the recipe to exclude beans, rather than simply acknowledging that the video wasn't meant for them.

ALSO READ: TikTok drug trend 'Chroming' takes fatal toll: Parents and authorities sound urgent alarm

Sarah suggested that this behavior isn't merely a lack of common sense but is rooted in the individualistic culture prevalent in the United States and possibly elsewhere.

She further illustrated her point with an example involving a bald person becoming upset about hairdressing videos online.

Sarah emphasized that this trend of making everything about oneself and seeking validation and accommodations for every situation is a widespread issue in contemporary society.

