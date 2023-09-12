Tim Cook steals the show in Apple ad, people want him to feature in a film

The highly-anticipated Apple event has begun, and it has already created waves on social media. While people are excited about the incredible new features in the Apple Watch and iPhone 15, it is the acting of Tim Cook in one of the ads that stole the show! Tim cook in one of the Apple ads.

Apple announced the company's aim to have zero carbon impact on the environment by 2023 through an interesting advertisement. In the ad, Hollywood actor Octavia Spencer plays the role of Mother Nature who visits the Apple headquarters. Tim Cook makes an appearance in this fun and informative ad showing his impressive acting skills. (Also Read: Apple Event 2023: X (Twitter) brings custom animation to ‘Like’ button. Details)

Here's what people are saying about Tim Cook's acting:

The Apple event started at 10:30 (IST.) As the new products and features are being unveiled, netizens are bursting with excitement and expressing their reactions on social media. For more live updates on the Apple event, click here.