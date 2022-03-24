Tina Ambani posts heartwarming note for Khrisha, shares unseen pics from reception

Tina Ambani has regularly been posting images from different functions that took place before and after the wedding of her son Anmol Ambani with Khrisha Shah. Just like her recent share where she posted some images from the reception party. What, however, has left people with a smile is her caption dedicated to her new daughter-in-law. There is a chance that her post will fill your heart with a warm feeling too.

“Meet Khrisha Ambani, the daughter we’ve always wanted. Our family grows more beautiful, our lives are fuller, more blessed,” she wrote while sharing the images.

Take a look at the post and see the beautiful images:

The post has been shared about four hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 7,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Beautiful pics,” wrote an Instagram user. “So nice,” posted another. “Beautiful couple. Lovely family. Congratulations to them,” shared a third. Many also showcased their reactions using heart emoticons.

Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani’s elder son Anmol Ambani exchanged wedding vows with Khrisha Shah on February 20 in Mumbai.

